Paul Scholes has heaped praise on Manchester United midfielders Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba.

Former Man United midfielder Scholes praised Pogba for “cutting out all the flashy stuff” from his game and credits Fernandes for the Frenchman’s improved form of late.

Scholes feels that Pogba’s rejuvenated performances mean that he can now be trusted by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Pogba has struggled with inconsistency since his move to Old Trafford in 2016 for a then world-record fee. The 27-year-old has repeatedly been questioned regarding his value and commitment to the club.

Despite controversial comments from his agent Mino Raiola last month, Pogba has focused on the task at hand and put together an impressive run of performances.

Scholes was pleased to see the World Cup winner living up to the expectations placed on him and credited Fernandes’s arrival with Pogba’s resurgence.

“At times, Paul [Pogba] seemed to play with the expectation that he had to win a game by himself and do everything,” he said in an interview with ESPN.

“But Bruno [Fernandes] has come in and become a match-winner and creator. All of the stats show how important Bruno has been to the team, but his presence has brought the best out of Pogba.

The Salford City co-owner also highlighted how Pogba has managed to refine his game and perform consistently just like he does for his national team France. Scholes was impressed that the Frenchman managed to achieve this despite troubling comments from his agent last month.

He added that he would like to see Pogba continue in the same vein as it would provide a significant boost to United’s trophy ambitions this season.

The 46-year-old claimed that Solskjaer will have no hesitation in trusting the Frenchman owing to his strong performances of late.

Read More About: Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, paul scholes