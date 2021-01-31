“It’s really worrying.”

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has criticised star midfielder Bruno Fernandes for his underwhelming performances in big games.

Man United faced off against Arsenal on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium and both teams emerged with a point following a goalless draw.

The result meant that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side conceded their top spot in the table to rivals Manchester City who sit three points ahead with a game in hand.

The Red Devils’ failure to secure three points against an Arsenal side who were missing key players such as Bukayo Saka and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sparked criticism.

Scholes on Fernandes.

However, it was Fernandes’s poor performance that was singled out by former midfielder Scholes in the aftermath of the game.

The 46-year-old feels that the ex-Sporting Lisbon man has been “disappointing” for his side whenever he’s featured against quality opposition.

“They (United) can’t seem to win those games [against the other teams at the top],” Scholes told Premier League Productions.

“When you’re struggling against Sheffield United the other night, you’re beaten by them and then you come to a big game, they just can’t win them.

“They just can’t find a way of doing it.

“Bruno Fernandes has been disappointing in every single one of them. He’s had great numbers, great assists, great goals.

“In the last five games against big teams, he’s had no goals, no assists.

“It’s really worrying and that’s why United are where they’re at. They’re in a good position tonight but it’s not a position where you think ‘this team will go on to win the league’.”

Lacking desire.

Scholes also criticised his former club for lacking the desire to win against the Gunners.

“They’ve come to Arsenal, who aren’t a great team, and they haven’t won the big game,” he explained.

“There is no desperation to win it either.

“United don’t do enough to win these big games, they don’t throw enough bodies forward and they don’t have a desperation to win them and to go on to win the league.”

Read More About: Arsenal, Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United, paul scholes