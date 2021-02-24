Paul Scholes recalls when he snapped back at ‘ballistic’ Alex Ferguson after mistake against Newcastle United

Share and Enjoy !

“You’ll never play for this club again.”

Paul Scholes has recalled an incident from his time at Manchester United when he talked back to then manager Alex Ferguson, following a mistake against Newcastle United.

Scholes revealed that Ferguson “went ballistic” at him in the dressing room following his error against the Magpies and that he kept replying “‘b***ocks” to the manager’s criticisms against him.

Scholes recalls Ferguson rant.

Ferguson was renowned for his ‘hairdryer treatment’ and was never one to hide his displeasure against a player who had erred.

As such, Scholes appeared on The Robbie Fowler podcast and revealed how he was on the receiving end of the 79-year-old’s wrath following a 4-3 defeat to Newcastle.

“I had a few [received a rant from Ferguson], some lads will say I didn’t have any,” the 46-year-old said.

“I remember one at Newcastle when Newcastle were a really good team. He left me out, we were 3-0 down and he brought me on with 20 minutes to maybe, 3-0.

“We got it back to 3-2, I’m not saying it was anything to do with me, made two chances, made two goals, but nothing to do with me. Anyway, got it back to 3-2, we were flying creating chances.

“I tried a back flick in the middle of the pitch on the halfway line, they broke away and I think Shearer scored, that made it 4-2. We got it back to 4-3 and then in the dressing room, I’m walking in thinking, ‘I made a difference in that game, I did okay’.

“I had a couple of chances where I should have scored but he went ballistic at me. You’ll never play for this club again and all that type of stuff because I made that mistake on the half-way line.

“I was never, ever one to answer back, people like Giggsy always answered back, even Becks would say something but, I don’t know why I just kept saying ‘b***ocks’. I just kept saying that to him, no matter what he said.

“I don’t know what I was doing, I was frightened to the death of the man! I was on the way back on the coach thinking ‘I’m going to have to look for a new club here’.”

Ferguson apologises.

However, despite their heated conversation, Scholes revealed how Ferguson later apologised for his “overreaction”.

“Monday morning, he came straight over to me,” Scholes added.

“I’m thinking he’s going to fine me two weeks’ wages here. He said ‘I’m sorry, I realised you did make a difference in the game, what happened after the game was an overreaction’.

“That was the quality of the manager. If he thought he’d made a mistake he’d quickly rectify it.”

