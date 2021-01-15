Paul Pogba feels Manchester United aren’t on level pegging with Liverpool.

Man United midfielder Pogba has admitted that his side cannot consider themselves to be on the same level as Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool but feels that they can still win the Premier League.

Man United v Liverpool.

The Red Devils face off against the Reds at Anfield on Sunday and a win for Ole Gunnar Solskajer’s side would condemn Liverpool to their first home loss since 2017.

United find themselves at the top of the league, three points clear of Liverpool, for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013. The clash at Anfield will provide a litmus test of their title credentials and Pogba feels that his team are more than capable of doing so.

Victory on Merseyside would go a long way to instilling the type of confidence needed to lift trophies.

It will prove a tough task though, with Klopp’s Reds unbeaten at home in the Premier League since a 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace all the way back in 2017.

Pogba.

Pogba, however, understands that in order to be the best, you need to beat the best.

“We have improved a lot, we keep improving but we still have a very young team,” he told Sky Sports.

“Obviously, we cannot say now we are at the same level as them because they won the Premier League and keep winning. So the day we win, that is when we say we are at the same level.

“If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best. We want to beat the Premier League winners.

“We know how good they have been playing over the last few years – we know their quality and how they play. It’s always been a tough game.

“We know how difficult it will be and we just have to focus and try to stay at the top.

“I think we can win it if we keep our focus but there’s a lot of teams that can win it – we are not there yet, we are still very far.”

Read More About: jurgen klopp, Liverpool, Manchester United, Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, Paul Pogba