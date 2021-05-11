“His decision-making is not great.”

Paul Merson believes that there is “something missing” from Chelsea striker Timo Werner and has criticised the German’s “lazy” decision making during games.

Merson also claimed that the Blues need to invest in a centre-forward in the summer transfer window if they wish to challenge for the Premier League title next season.

Timo Werner.

Werner arrived at Stamford Bridge from RB Leipzig last summer. The German international had scored 34 goals across all competitions for Leipzig during the 2019-20 season.

As a result, expectations over Werner’s debut campaign with Chelsea were fairly high after his transfer was finalised. However, the 25-year-old has often been criticised for his lacklustre finishing within the penalty box.

Despite this, Werner has still contributed a respectable 12 goals and 14 assists for Thomas Tuchel‘s side this term.

Timo Werner's first season at Chelsea: ✅ Joint most goals

✅ Most assists

✅ FA Cup finalist

✅ UCL finalist pic.twitter.com/Ta3a6QH38B — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) May 7, 2021

Merson on Werner.

Merson, however, remains unconvinced by Werner and has urged Chelsea to sign a new striker in the summer.

“One thing that’s still not quite right though, is the centre forward position. I watch Timo Werner and I just think there’s something missing still,” Merson told Sky Sports.

“There was an instance in the game against Man City where he did great to get in down the left-hand side of the penalty area and he just shoots.

“He shoots and he hits the side netting and it’s never going to go in in a million years. Why did you shoot there? His decision-making is not great.

“Against Real Madrid, he gets caught offside when he should never be offside. He’s got unbelievable pace, but he gets a bit lazy in his runs.

“He’s certainly not a lazy player, but he’s just got to take more care in making runs in behind. He runs offside too many times for me.

“Watching Chelsea in recent weeks, I personally think they need to buy a striker.

“They need someone who is going to be in the top four or five goal scorers in the Premier League next season. You need that if you are going to challenge for the Premier League.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Chelsea, Paul Merson, timo werner