Arsenal legend Paul Merson has urged Manchester United to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane to bolster their title credentials.

Merson claimed that Kane would hit the ground running at Old Trafford and that he would enable Man United to “win the league now” rather than several years down the line.

Kane burst onto the Premier League scene with Spurs back in 2014 and has gone on to establish himself as one of the best strikers in the game.

The 27-year-old has consistently finished in double digits for the north London club in every season since 2014/15 — twice winning the Premier League Golden Boot for his exploits in front of goal.

In the current 2020-21 campaign, he has been prolific for Jose Mourinho‘s side — scoring 21 goals and providing 14 assists in all competitions.

Man United have previously been linked with a move for the England international and Merson believes that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team ought to do all they can to sign him.

“If I’m Manchester United, I’m doing all I can to buy Harry Kane,” the 52-year-old Sky Sports.

“I know Erling Haaland is on a lot of radars, but there should be only one person on Man Utd’s radar: Harry Kane.

“If they want to close the gap to Man City, they need someone to come to that club and score goals the minute he walks into that club like Harry Kane can.

“Because Kane has done it, year in, year out, in this relentless league. Who is to know Haaland is going to hit the ground running in this league?”

Merson: Man United need to win the league now.

Merson also believes that the Red Devils should aim to win the league as soon as possible and that Kane would help them achieve that dream.

“You don’t have time in this league,” he explained.

“Timo Werner was scoring goals left, right and centre, but came here and has struggled.

Harry Kane is now Tottenham’s second all-time top goalscorer with 209 goals 💥 pic.twitter.com/CrH3AzmJ4n — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 10, 2021

“Sometimes I watch Kane and think: ‘Am I the only one who sees this?’ I’d be paying everything to sign him. He’s got the entire package.

“Manchester United need to win the league now, not in five or six years’ time.

“Don’t get me wrong, Haaland is an unbelievable prospect. But for me it’s a no brainer – I’d want to win the league now!”

