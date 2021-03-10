“You cannot keep hiding behind Van Dijk’s injury.”

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson has hit out at Liverpool players for feeling “sorry for themselves” amidst their ongoing injury crisis.

Merson also criticised the Reds players for “hiding” behind Virgil van Dijk’s injury and urged them to start performing in order to secure a top-four spot.

Liverpool.

Liverpool have endured an embarrassing title defence during the 2020-21 season, after lifting their maiden Premier League trophy last year.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men have lost six league games in a row at home and have dropped points in 16 matches so far this season.

Liverpool have lost six home games in a single Premier League season for the first time in their history. They’ve all come in the past 46 days 🤯 pic.twitter.com/hc9idJ5i6s — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 7, 2021

Due to their poor form, the Reds are now at risk of missing out on a Champions League spot, having already conceded any hopes of retaining the Premier League.

Additionally, Liverpool have not been helped by an onslaught of injuries to their squad, with Van Dijk, Diogo Jota, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip among those to have been sidelined.

Paul Merson slams Liverpool.

Merson, writing in his column for Sky Sports, urged Klopp’s team to improve their performances and secure a top-four spot.

“I think the players have got to take some responsibility,” he wrote.

“I’ve said all along that they’ve had some big injuries. It’s been a tough season in that respect for Klopp and his side.

“They’ve lost a Rolls Royce of a centre-half in Van Dijk, they lost his partner in Gomez and they’ve lost numerous others along the way, but it’s gone too far now.

“These players are at one of the best clubs and one of the best supported in the world. They have now got to stand up and take responsibility.

“They are at Liverpool to perform and not feel sorry for themselves because of injuries.

“If they want to play for Liverpool, you cannot just wait and rely on Van Dijk coming back. You cannot keep hiding behind Van Dijk’s injury.

“This team have got to get together now and get in the top four. This club needs to be in the top four. It’s just slipping away too easily at the moment.”

