Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson is unsure whether Liverpool’s newest defensive signing Ozan Kabak would be a suitable fit for the club.

Both Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez have been sidelined with long term injuries at Anfield. Last week, the Reds also lost Joel Matip to an ankle injury against Tottenham Hotspur.

As such, Jurgen Klopp‘s side have been looking to bring in able replacements to bolster their backline during the January transfer window.

On Monday, the club confirmed that Kabak had joined on a six-month loan deal from Schalke.

It’s official! 😎@ozankabak4 joins us on loan from @s04 until the end of the season 👊 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 1, 2021

Merson on Ozan Kabak.

However, Merson voiced his concerns regarding the 20-year-old’s suitability for a club like Liverpool.

“You’re coming from a losing mentality into a winning mentality which is different,” Merson told Sky Sports.

“Let’s be honest, at Schalke they’re expecting to lose every week.

“One win all season, probably one of the last teams to win in the big leagues around Europe.

“So the winning mentality is different. Here, he comes into Liverpool and they’ve got to win football matches.

🗣"You are coming from a losing mentality to a winning one, at Schalke they are expected to lose every week" Paul Merson is still not convinced by Liverpool signing Ozan Kabak from Schalke#DeadlineDay pic.twitter.com/5eTskMh2RZ — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 1, 2021

“You know, if Liverpool drew (against) West Ham last night which would’ve been a decent result before the game, the way their injuries were, you’d go ‘Oh, that wasn’t very good for Liverpool.’

“(If) Schalke go out and draw somewhere like Hoffenheim, it’s party time. And that’s the mentality that he (Klopp) has got to get into that player as quickly as possible.”

Merson: Kabak’s physical nature worries me.

Merson also outlined one aspect of the young defender that worried him.

“When I heard that he’s very physical, that worries me,” the former Aston Villa man added.

“You know, in this day and age with centre-halves — the days are long gone when you come steaming into the back of a forward.

“You don’t get that anymore, so he might have to change his game there but he’s a young kid.

“You’ve got to remember that he’s going to be working with the best in the world in (Virgil) van Dijk and he’s going to have the best goalkeeper in the world behind him.

“The better the team you’re in, the better the player you are.”

