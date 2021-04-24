“He would have made it hard for Man City.”

Paul Merson has admitted to being left “shocked” by Tottenham Hotspur’s decision to sack Jose Mourinho a few days before their Carabao Cup final against Manchester City on Sunday.

Merson explained that even though Mourinho’s teams don’t play “entertaining football”, there is “no one better” than the Portuguese coach at setting up a side to avoid defeat, a trait which would’ve proved useful for Spurs in the final.

Jose Mourinho.

On Monday, Mourinho was dismissed from his role as the Spurs manager after less than 18 months in charge of the club.

The 58-year-old has won trophies with every team that he’s managed in the Premier League but he failed to secure any silverware with Spurs.

In addition, he achieved a win rate of just 51 per cent with the North London club — the lowest figure of his Premier League managerial career.

Merson on Mourinho sacking.

Merson, speaking on Sky Sports‘ Soccer Saturday programme, criticised Tottenham‘s decision to sack Mourinho just a few days before their final against Man City.

“I’m shocked. They are in a cup final on Sunday and they are up against it, let’s be honest. They are up against a phenomenal team,” Merson said.

“If I haven’t got a manager going into a cup final, if there was one man I want to try to get to try to beat Manchester City, then it is Jose Mourinho.

🗣 "No need for a break – I'm always in football." Jose Mourinho speaks to Sky Sports News after he was sacked by #THFC earlier today. pic.twitter.com/KmfPxNBV3E — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 19, 2021

“I know they got beaten at the Etihad, but then Spurs beat them at home.

“If someone can set a team up to frustrate someone (then it is Mourinho). We are saying ‘he is behind his time’ and that he doesn’t play entertaining football.

“But there is no one better than him at setting up a team not to get beat. He would have made it hard for Man City.

“If Tottenham play like they did against Southampton in the first half, they might as well give City the trophy at half-time and stop everyone wasting their time.”

