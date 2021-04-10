Paul Merson delivers verdict on Jesse Lingard returning to Man United

“He’s loving football again.”

Paul Merson has shared his thoughts on the possibility of Jesse Lingard returning to Manchester United following the expiration of his current loan spell with West Ham United.

Merson claimed that there is “no point” in Lingard returning to Old Trafford and added that a transfer to West Ham would be “the perfect move” for the 28-year-old.

Lingard found game time hard to come by at Man United in the first half of the current campaign. As a result, the England international moved to West Ham in January on loan until the end of the season.

Lingard has been in fine form for David Moyes’s side. He has managed six goals and four assists in 11 appearances for the team.

His current Man United contract expires next year and his sparkling performances have prompted speculation that the Hammers want to sign the midfielder on a permanent basis.

In just eight games with West Ham, Jesse Lingard has already scored as many Premier League goals (6) as Jack Grealish this season 👀 pic.twitter.com/jdJsTyuvr9 — Goal (@goal) April 8, 2021

Merson, speaking on Sky Sports, believes that Lingard is “loving football again” at West Ham.

“I don’t see him going back to Manchester United,” Merson said.

“He wants to play football. He’s gone to West Ham to play football, now he’s got the love back a bit.

“He lost a little bit of the love of the football, I think he lost his way a little bit. Now he’s loving football again, he’s playing.

“You want to play every week. There’s no point in him going back to Manchester United and playing in the Carabao Cup games. For me, I think he’s got a chance of going. He’s fresh.

“If I was him (Lingard), I would (go to West Ham). It ticks the box for him. He’s the star man there, he gets a lot of the ball.

🗣"I don't see him going back to Manchester United." Paul Merson believes Jesse Lingard's future is not at Manchester United after impressing at West Ham on loan pic.twitter.com/se9Wh1pAo2 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 10, 2021

“They play to his strengths. For me, I think it works for him. I think it’s the perfect move.

“He’s scoring goals, he’s making goals. Fair play to David Moyes. He doesn’t get a lot of credit he deserves, he’s got a team there at West Ham.”

