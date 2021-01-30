Paul Merson reveals the major mistake Chelsea made with Frank Lampard sacking

Paul Merson feels that Thomas Tuchel isn’t the right manager for Chelsea.

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson believes Chelsea missed out on signing former Tottenham Hotspur coach Mauricio Pochettino as Frank Lampard’s successor.

Merson is of the opinion that Pochettino would’ve suited the Blues better than new coach Thomas Tuchel.

Lampard’s sacking.

Lampard was dismissed from his managerial role last week. The Englishman’s first season with the Blues saw them secure a top-four finish in the league and reach an FA Cup final.

His second season didn’t go according to plan despite the club splurging over £200m on summer signings to strengthen the squad.

The 42-year-old lacked the tactical knowledge to provide assertive instructions to his players and ended up losing the dressing room, if reports are to be believed.

The London club currently sit in eighth in the league table with 30 points from 20 games having topped the league in December 2020.

Merson: Poch was a better fit for Chelsea.

Thomas Tuchel was announced as the new manager last Tuesday and was handed an 18-month contract. His first game in charge against Wolverhampton Wanderers ended in a goalless draw.

And Merson believes that Roman Abramovich missed a trick in choosing Tuchel as Lampard’s replacement instead of Pochettino, who took over at Paris Saint-Germain at the beginning of the month.

“Pochettino is a proven Premier League manager,” Merson wrote in his column for the Daily Star.

“(He) knows all the players already, and could have made an impact straight away.

“Tuchel could take a couple of months to get used to the league and find out everything he needs to know about his squad.”

Merson also explained that Chelsea would’ve known that they were going to sack Frank Lampard and as such, they should have moved to contact Pochettino and requested him to wait.

“I think Pochettino would rather be (the) manager of Chelsea than PSG,” Merson claimed.

“And he surely would have loved coming back to London to try and show Spurs they’d made a mistake getting rid of him.”

