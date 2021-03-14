“You’re not going to win it with Cavani upfront.”

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson has claimed that Manchester United will fail to win the Premier League with Edinson Cavani as their main striker.

Merson believes that the Red Devils ought to sign a “top-drawer” centre-forward to lead their attacking line, in order to stand a chance of winning the title again.

Cavani arrived at Man United from Paris Saint-Germain last October on a free transfer. The Uruguay international has proven to be a useful signing for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team.

The 34-year-old has contributed seven goals and two assists in all competitions for the Red Devils.

Last week, Cavani’s father claimed that his son is “not happy” in England and that the striker wants to return to South America in the summer.

However, following his father’s comments, Cavani offered a reply on Instagram.

The ex-Napoli man posted a photo of himself in a Man United jersey with the caption: “Orgulloso de vestir esta camiseta 🤝 @manchesterunited”, which translates as “proud to wear this shirt”.

Paul Merson on Cavani.

However, despite his positive displays for the Red Devils this campaign, Merson is of the opinion that Cavani isn’t good enough to lead United to a Premier League title.

“I’m a big fan of his, I think he’s a special player but Man United need to win the Premier League and you’re not going to win it with Cavani upfront,” Merson told Sky Sports.

“They need to bring in a top drawer centre forward. There’s no chance he’s going to play 38 games in the Premier League and score 25 goals.

“He was a top player, but he’s not on a youth training scheme is he? He’s going to make players better but if you’re bringing in a (Erling) Haaland or a Harry Kane, he’s not playing and you’ve got £100k-a-week tied up.

“I don’t think they’ve got enough money to go out and buy a world-class centre forward and keep Cavani.”

