“Before he left, he was on a different planet.”

Paul Merson has claimed that there is “no doubt” that Chelsea would take Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard back at Stamford Bridge.

Hazard spent seven successful years with the Blues before moving to Madrid in 2019. However, the Belgian has endured a torrid time in the Spanish capital, as he’s struggled with poor form and injuries.

Eden Hazard.

Hazard moved to Chelsea from Lille in 2012. The talented winger would go on to establish himself as one of the best players in Premier League history.

The Belgium international featured in over 350 games for Chelsea, contributing 110 goals and 92 assists for the club.

In the summer of 2019, Hazard secured a £103.5m transfer to Real, becoming the Spanish club’s most expensive signing in the process.

However, things have not gone to plan for Hazard at the Bernabeu. The two-time Premier League winner has been plagued with injury troubles and has failed to replicate his Chelsea form for Los Blancos.

Hazard has missed over 50 games for Madrid following his arrival and has scored just four goals in nearly two seasons at the club.

This season, the 30-year-old has been sidelined with injuries on six different occasions and has featured in just 14 games.

Chelsea will face off against Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals later this month and Hazard could have the opportunity to play against his former side if he recovers from his current injury in time.

Merson on Hazard.

However, Merson, writing in his column for the Daily Star, claimed that Chelsea would re-sign Hazard if they had the opportunity to do so.

“Eden Hazard could miss out on a reunion with Chelsea even if he’s fit – but they would take him back like a shot,” Merson wrote.

“Sometimes you need to start well when you make a big move and he didn’t, and it’s all gone downhill for him.

“But Chelsea would take him back. No doubt. Before he left, he was on a different planet.

“It’s sad to see him not doing it in Madrid. But they brought him in to replace Cristiano Ronaldo’s goals and he was never going to do that.”

__

LOI Arena is the new home for great League of Ireland discussion. Each week Con and Conan will take to the mic to analyse the highs and lows from the Greatest League in the World.

The lads are joined by great guests each week who share a passion for all things LOI and Irish Football. Episode 3 of LOI Arena is free to listen to here.

Former Dundalk teammates Robbie Benson and Brian Gatland joined the lads to chat about their clubs contrasting starts to the season, Brian’s cruciate injury and much more.

The podcast will form part of a new membership offering from Pundit Arena that focuses on Irish soccer fans for just €3.99 per month, less than a euro per week.

Fans can sign up or register to listen for free at https://punditarena.com/loiarena.You can also follow the show on Twitter and contact us via email at loi@punditarena.com.

Read More About: Chelsea, Cristiano Ronaldo, eden hazard, Premier League, Real Madrid