Paul Merson is of the opinion that Chelsea striker Timo Werner shouldn’t start against Manchester City in the Champions League final on 29 May.

Merson instead suggested that Christian Pulisic should replace the German in Thomas Tuchel‘s starting eleven as Pulisic, according to Merson, is a “better finisher” than Werner.

Timo Werner.

Werner has endured a mixed debut campaign with the Blues following his much-hyped arrival from RB Leipzig last summer.

The German international has been criticised for his lacklustre finishing in the penalty box but has still managed to contribute 12 goals and 14 assists across all competitions.

During Chelsea’s Champions League semi-finals clash against Real Madrid, Werner drew criticism for missing a crucial chance in the first leg at the Bernabeu.

However, the striker redeemed himself by getting on the scoresheet in the second leg as Chelsea booked their place in the final against Man City.

🔥 Timo Werner’s last 6 starts, including FA Cup and Champions League semifinals: 6 games

2 goals

3 assists

97 mins per G/A pic.twitter.com/7TDpIvbgQw — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) May 8, 2021

Merson on Werner.

Merson, writing in his column for the Daily Star, believes that Tuchel ought to start Pulisic over Werner in the final.

“Timo Werner scored a big goal for Chelsea against Real Madrid. But he shouldn’t play in the Champions League final,” Merson wrote.

“Christian Pulisic should start against Manchester City – because he is a better finisher.

“I’d be shocked if Pulisic doesn’t play. He can beat two or three players and he’s better in front of goal than Werner.

“But Pulisic was unlucky not to play after scoring in the first leg, and when he came on he made a big difference.

“What he did to set up Mason Mount for the killer goal (in the second leg), checking his run and cutting it back, I don’t see Werner doing that in a month of Sundays.

“He doesn’t have that kind of composure. He would have smashed it across goal, probably without even looking, and the chance would have gone.”

