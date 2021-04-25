“I thought he was really inexperienced.”

Paul Ince has identified two Manchester United legends who he believes would’ve done a “better job” than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the Red Devils manager.

Ince believes that both Steve Bruce or Mark Hughes would’ve been better candidates for the role given that they possess more experience.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Solskjaer enjoyed a successful 11-year spell at Old Trafford as a player, featuring in over 350 games and scoring 126 goals during that time.

The Norwegian won six Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy among other major silverware with the Red Devils.

After retiring from his playing career in 2007, Solskjaer took up coaching. In December 2018, he was appointed as Man United’s interim manager following the sacking of Jose Mourinho.

A few months later, in March 2019, he was handed the role on a permanent basis — a position he continues to hold.

Ince on Man United manager.

However, former Man United midfielder Ince believes that there were better candidates than Solskjaer to take over as the club’s coach.

“Listen, I think Ole is always calm and doesn’t get too emotional about situations. At the time, when they gave Ole the job, I thought he was really inexperienced for one of the biggest clubs in the world,” Ince told Sky Sports.

“I thought there were better managers out there with more experience, like Steve Bruce or Mark Hughes, who could have come in and done a better job.

“But saying that, he’s obviously changed the mindset of the players after Mourinho and the results have been very, very good.

“The performances have still been really inconsistent, even last week against Burnley, it wasn’t a great performance.

“We look at their away record, they keep going behind and then coming back. They’ve got great character and mental toughness to come back.

“As a manager, you don’t want to keep going behind in games and having to come back but it shows you’ve got the character and mental side to do that.”

