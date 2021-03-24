Paul Ince advises Man United to chance their arm with approach for Man City star

“Why shouldn’t United make a move for him?”

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Ince has advised Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to make a move for Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero in the upcoming transfer window.

Aguero’s future at the Etihad has been heavily speculated upon in recent months and, as it stands, the Argentine’s current contract expires in the summer, allowing him to join another club for free at the end of the season.

Aguero joined Man City in 2011 after spending five productive years at Atletico Madrid. The Argentina international has firmly established himself as a City and a Premier League legend over the last decade.

Aguero has featured in over 380 games for the Citizens and has contributed 257 goals and 73 assists in all competitions for the club.

In addition, he is currently listed as the Premier League’s fourth-highest all-time top scorer with 181 goals to his name in that competition.

Aguero has also enjoyed a trophy-laden spell in Manchester, winning four Premier League titles, five EFL Cups and an FA Cup amongst other trophies.

However, this season, Aguero has struggled to make an impact for Pep Guardiola’s side due to injury issues.

The 32-year-old has missed 17 games throughout the campaign, but he recently made a full recovery and has returned to the squad.

Ince on Aguero.

Aguero’s current Man City contract expires in the summer and both the player and the club have yet to provide an update of a potential extension.

As such, Ince believes that Man United ought to consider snapping up the City legend as cheaper alternative target to Harry Kane or Erling Haaland.

“It’s not as if Harry Kane and Erling Haaland are the only two answers for Man Utd. Sergio Aguero might be leaving Man City, why shouldn’t United make a move for him?” Ince told Ladbrokes.

“You could see it now; if he wanted to stay in the Premier League and he’s living in Manchester, then I don’t think it would be a bad thing at all if they went and got Aguero.

“It can happen, who knows? You’ve got to ask the question if you’re United because you never know. It happened with us back in 1992 when Howard Wilkinson was asking Sir Alex Ferguson about Denis Irwin.

“Fergie said there’d be no chance of that happening and suggested Leeds sold [Eric] Cantona to them and within a couple of days that deal was done.

“It was just Fergie throwing a name out there and taking a chance, trying his luck. Maybe that’s what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should do with Aguero this summer.”

