Paul Ince is of the opinion that Manchester United have four key “issues” that need to be resolved.

Ince explained that the Red Devils need to sign a striker in the summer, with Edinson Cavani looking likely to leave the club. Paul Pogba could also end up departing as he enters the final year of his contract.

Ince also suggested that both David de Gea and Donny van de Beek’s playing situations need to be sorted out.

Manchester United.

Cavani has enjoyed a productive spell at Man United since his arrival last October. The Uruguayan has scored 10 goals and has provided two assists across all competitions.

However, the striker has been linked with a move to Boca Juniors in the summer amid rumours that he is unhappy in England.

Pogba, meanwhile, has also been linked with a summer transfer with Real Madrid and Juventus are reportedly interested in his services. The Frenchman’s current contract expires in June 2022.

Van de Beek has struggled to secure game time since his move to Old Trafford last September. The midfielder has made just two starts in 16 total Premier League appearances this season.

Similarly, De Gea appears to have been relegated to the position of second-choice goalkeeper behind Dean Henderson, despite reportedly being the club’s top earner.

Ince on Man United.

Ince, speaking on Sky Sports, outlined the problems that Man United need to rectify.

“They are not as far off as we thought two years ago. They are progressing gradually,” Ince said.

“But on that performance (vs Leeds United), they are a long way. They have been so inconsistent over the season, it is hard to judge.

“They need money, they need a striker, it looks like Cavani is going to Boca Juniors. They are going to have a lot of issues next season.

“David de Gea is on £300k a week plus as a number two (goalkeeper). Pogba might be going.

“Van de Beek cost £40m and can’t even get a game. They are going to need to invest. But to win titles, you need consistent performances week in and week out.

“And we have not seen that this season from United even if they have got the results.”

