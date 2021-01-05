Paul Ince isn’t convinced that Bruno Fernandes measures up to Eric Cantona’s stature.

Former Red Devils midfielder admits he’s been impressed with Fernandes’ impact at Manchester United since his arrival but says he is not yet at the level of the iconic Frenchman.

Ince on comparisons between Fernandes and Cantona.

Ince claims that the “jury’s still out” on Fernandes when it comes to comparisons with Cantona and says that the 26-year-old needs a league trophy to warrant a place alongside such illustrious company.

Fernandes for his part is doing his best to follow in the footsteps of the legendary United striker since his transfer from Sporting Lisbon a year ago.

He has been a revelation through the first 12 months of his time at Old Trafford, with United looking to him for inspiration time and again.

The Portuguese midfielder has overtaken Cantona in front of goal, boasting 33 goal involvements so far in just 30 games with the Red Devils.

His exploits have propelled Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to the top of the table with a game in hand over rivals Liverpool. United are among the favourites to clinch the league title for the first time since 2013.

Despite his phenomenal performances, Ince insists that major silverware is required in order for Fernandes to rub shoulders with the elite.

Ince: Cantona was Man United’s talisman.

“Eric could do absolutely everything. It was just those moments where you had to win the game,” he told Sky Sports.

“People were chasing us and we did not win the title by a lot.

“Much-needed goals. You know, those moments when you start to worry, start to panic, and the game is not going your way and you don’t know where the goal is coming from. That is when he would pop up and score a vital goal.

Ince on Bruno.

“I think that is probably the same with Fernandes. He scores vital goals.

“I think he was very impressive when he first came. He hit the ground running. This year, I don’t think he has been as impressive but he is still a major factor in the team. He is still the talisman.

“The players love him and he has got a character about him. We talk about character all the time and how we are losing that trait in football. But there was a time when I watched him have a go at [Victor] Lindelof. He puts demands on players.

“For someone to come from a foreign country, Portugal, to a club like Manchester United and put demands on his players. He is a winner and it is infectious.”

Bruno Fernandes' 33 goal involvements (19 goals, 14 assists) in his first 30 Premier League games has only been bettered in the competition's history by Andy Cole (37 goal involvements – 28 goals, nine assists). 👑 pic.twitter.com/Z06U8xKUXd — Goal (@goal) January 2, 2021

Ince on comparisons.

Ince was also quick to pour water on the midfielder’s comparisons to Cantona.

“The jury’s still out,” he added.

“Cantona came into a team who were under pressure to win the title. Manchester United, this year, are not under the pressure to win the title. We didn’t expect them to be up there challenging the likes of Liverpool and [Man] City.

“But now the pressure’s on because they feel they can win the title. That’s the mark of a top top player – what he does when it actually matters. Listen, I’m not saying that’s going to be the case, he’s certainly got the qualities to do it.”

