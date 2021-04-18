“It was a very constructive discussion with Arsene.”

Former Arsenal midfielder Patrick Vieira has revealed the important piece of advice that he received from his former manager Arsene Wenger.

Vieira was dismissed as the head coach of Nice last December and has been out of work ever since. The 44-year-old revealed that Wenger told him that he could not be classified as a “real coach” until he was sacked.

Vieira is considered by many as one of the finest midfielders of his generation. The former France international joined Arsenal from AC Milan in 1996.

He would go on to enjoy a successful nine-year spell with the Gunners, featuring in nearly 400 games and winning 10 trophies during that time.

After retiring from his playing career in 2011, Vieira got started on his coaching career. He began by taking charge of Manchester City’s youth academy.

Then in 2015, he was named as the head coach for MLS team New York City. Vieira spent over two years with the club, helping the team finish second in 2017 in the combined MLS standings.

In June 2018, Vieira was appointed as the manager of Ligue 1 side Nice. In his first season with the club, he led them to a seventh-place league finish. He improved on this feat in the following 2019-20 campaign as Nice finished fifth.

However, Vieira struggled during the ongoing 2020-21 season. Nice endured a poor start to the league and were knocked out of the Europa League early in the season.

In December 2020, the Frenchman was sacked as manager following a run of five consecutive defeats.

Vieira on Wenger advice.

Vieira, speaking in an interview with L’Equipe, revealed the conversation he shared with Wenger following his Nice sacking.

“I had Arsene on the phone,” Vieira said.

“One of the first sentences he said to me was: ‘You’re never a real coach until you get fired’.

“It was a very constructive discussion with Arsene – as it always is. When you get into this profession, you have to accept the idea that you will get fired at one point or another.

“I would have preferred it to have been a little later, but it happened, and what is important for me is that this experience has made me and will make me better as a coach. I am convinced this is what I was made for.”

