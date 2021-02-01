“Patrice, you got everything.”

Patrice Evra has revealed the two Manchester United players that legendary manager Alex Ferguson tipped to become successful coaches in the future.

The Frenchman stated that the 79-year-old Scotsman earmarked both Evra and former winger Ryan Giggs to succeed in a managerial capacity.

Evra reveals Fergie’s choices.

On Saturday, Evra posted a video on Twitter and revealed what Ferguson told him ahead of his retirement.

“You know, Sir Alex Ferguson said before he retired that two players are going to become great managers,” the former Monaco man explained.

“He said Ryan Giggs and myself. So I was like ‘yeah, come on boys’.”

Ferguson also outlined Evra’s attributes that would benefit him as a coach.

“He said: ‘Patrice, you got everything’,” the 39-year-old added.

“‘You know how to communicate with people, you know how to drive people’.”

Coaching badges.

The former Juventus man also explained that he was pursuing his coaching badges and felt that players needed to demonstrate humility when they’re starting out as managers.

“I’m doing my coaching badges,” Evra said.

“It doesn’t mean I want to be a manager straight away; I just want to have them, you know.

“Because like I said, some people think that because they’ve been a great player, they are going to become a great manager, but it is false.

“You need to be humble, you need to start from zero.

“Because Patrice Evra as a football player, people put me (up) there but as a manager, I am zero.

“So, I’m learning step by step. We’ll see, we’ll see in the future.”

If Evra were to decide on becoming a manager, he would join a considerable list of great players who have tossed their hat into the coaching ring in recent years.

Wayne Rooney, Steven Gerrard, Andrea Pirlo, Zinedine Zidane and Frank Lampard are just some of the names who have entered the managerial fray in a bid to replicate their playing successes as coaches.

