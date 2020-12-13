Burglars broke into the World Cup winner’s home during his funeral on Saturday

Paolo Rossi, the winner of the 1982 World Cup, tragically passed away earlier this week at the age of 64 and was laid to rest in the northeastern city of Vincenza.

Following the funeral service, his wife Federica Cappelletti returned home to find that a watch that belonged to the player and cash had been stolen from their home in Tuscany.

Remember watching Paolo Rossi play for Italy in Dalymount in 85. Ran on the pitch afterwards and asked him for his autograph. He said to me, “Get off the f**king pitch.” And it was better than an autograph. It was the highlight of my childhood after meeting Darth Vader. — Paul Howard (@AkaPaulHoward) December 10, 2020

The incident was swiftly reported to the police who are currently handling the situation.

According to the Italian TV channel RAI Sport, the Italian international had passed away after battling a long illness. His death brought about an outpouring of grief and praise from icons around the footballing world.

Rossi’s coffin was carried to the local cathedral by his former teammates Marco Tardelli, Giancarlo Antognoni, Antonio Cabrini and Fulvio Collovati.

Collovati took time during the service to share a few touching memories of Rossi.

“I have not only lost a team-mate, but also a friend and a brother,” he said.

“Together we fought, we won, and we sometimes lost, always picking ourselves up even in the face of disappointment. We were part of a group, that group, our group. I didn’t think he would leave so soon.”

Ahead of the funeral, fans were allowed to pay respect to Rossi’s coffin which was placed at the Stadio Romeo Menti in Vicenza, a place where he made a name for himself in football.

Following his death, thousands of Italian fans flocked to pay their respects to the man who’d offered them countless fond memories.

Rossi enjoyed a prolific career in Italy — winning two Serie A titles, one European Cup and a Coppa Italia while representing Juventus.

However, it was his time with the national team that placed him squarely in the spotlight — having scored six decisive goals that helped win his nation the 1982 World Cup.

Read More About: 1982 world cup, paolo rossi