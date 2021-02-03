Ozan Kabak is a self-confessed Liverpool fan.

Liverpool defender Ozan Kabak has revealed that he used to watch two Reds legends more than anyone else.

The 20-year-old admitted that he watched Steven Gerrard and Sami Hyypiä “a lot” as a child.

Kabak was signed from Schalke on a six-month loan deal on deadline day of the January transfer window. Jurgen Klopp‘s side sanctioned the move in a bid to strengthen their backline amidst a defensive injury crisis.

Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip have all been sidelined with injuries this season and as a result, Klopp has often resorted to fielding his midfielders as makeshift centre-halves.

As such, Liverpool were forced to dip into the transfer market and bring in the likes of Ben Davies from Preston North End and Schalke‘s Kabak.

Today, I would like to thank those who have been by my side and given me their endless support; as I signed for one of the biggest clubs in the world, Liverpool FC. As always, I will do my best to make you proud and to be worthy of your efforts & kindness.@LFC pic.twitter.com/3k0po1w1ZK — Ozan KABAK (@ozankabak4) February 2, 2021

Kabak on Liverpool transfer.

After his transfer was finalised, Kabak spoke to the club website and revealed his long-running admiration for the six-time European Cup winners.

“Liverpool was my childhood team,” Kabak said.

“So I always wanted to come to this club, to play at this amazing stadium, in front of these amazing fans. So it’s a dream for me. Now the dream comes true.

“It’s even more exciting for me because it came from my childhood.”

Kabak’s Liverpool heroes.

The Turkey international also spoke of the two Reds legends he frequently watched as a child.

“I watched ex-Liverpool players a lot of times, like [Steven] Gerrard and Sami Hyypiä,” said the former Galatasaray man.

“I know there’s a lot of legendary players.

“I also watched the Champions League final in 2005. I was really impressed a lot of times watching these games. They’re my memories.”

Kabak on his defensive qualities.

The ex-Stuttgart defender also explained his best attributes as a centre-back and expressed his happiness at joining the club.

“I would say I’m physically strong and a ball-playing centre-back,” said the young defender.

“I’m good in the air. Sometimes I can score! I try to score sometimes. That’s it I think.

“This team is an amazing team and I can say maybe the best team in the world. So I’m so happy to be here, I’m just so happy.”

Read More About: jurgen klopp, Liverpool, Ozan Kabak, schalke, Steven Gerrard