Michael Owen watched as the Red Devils beat Sheffield United 3-2 at Bramall Lane on Thursday night. A brilliant double from Rashford helped Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side move to within five points off the top of the table with 23 points.

Owen, who had won the 2011 Premier League title with United claimed that his former team could only mount a successful title challenge if Solskjaer found a way to keep Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes in the team alongside one another.

“There’s a few teams that can. The only way they can is by getting their best players on the pitch.”

“If you’ve got Pogba and Fernandes in your squad you can’t win the title if they’re in the stands. You’ve got these unbelievable players you’ve spent millions on, the only way you will win the title is with your best players playing.

“If you take two or three out then they’re an OK team. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has to keep finding a way of getting Pogba, Fernandes and Rashford playing together, how they haven’t kept them together is unbelievable.”

There has been a lot of talk about how United should organise their wealth of attacking options, including whether Fernandes and Pogba can coexist in the same formation. And the former England international insists that getting the Portuguese playmaker and the French World Cup working in harmony would be key to their hopes of silverware.

Fernandes, in particular, has been phenomenal since his arrival in January of this year. Pogba meanwhile has struggled with injuries and inconsistent performances but last night he demonstrated what he’s capable of at his full flowing best.

Another important victory lads. We have a lot to improve, but we got another big 3 points against a tough opponent 💪🏻 #MUFC @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/kCG9BDIPsH — Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) December 18, 2020

Owen also shed light on United’s defence.

“There’s not many attacking units in the world than that,” said Owen of United’s array of attacking talent.

“So if they can just show up at the back, be better in possession, then they will have a right run for this title.”

United legend Paul Scholes agreed with Owen’s statements about his former club challenging for trophies.

Pogba assist.

Martial goal. The French connection is back 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/00dVTBXALo — utdreport (@utdreport) December 17, 2020

‘If they can keep nine or 10 players fit for the next 26 games they will be there or thereabouts,” Scholes told Amazon Prime Sport.

“They’ve found an exciting way of playing.

“I think [Solskjaer] has changed formations and personnel a lot. For five games [last year] they didn’t change the team and it was this team tonight without the left-back and goalkeeper. It’s a 4-2-3-1 and it worked.”