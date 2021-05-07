Owen Hargreaves disagrees with Man United legends over Edinson Cavani

Owen Hargreaves is of the opinion that Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani should be offered a new deal at the club in light of his “wonderful” debut season at Old Trafford.

On Thursday, Cavani netted a brace against Roma in the second leg of their Europa League semi-finals clash as Man United booked their place in the competition’s final.

However, Rio Ferdinand and Paul Scholes believe that the Red Devils ought to sign a younger world-class centre-forward like Harry Kane or Erling Haaland in the summer.

Edinson Cavani.

Cavani has quickly emerged as a fan favourite at Old Trafford following his free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain last year.

The Uruguay international is the third-highest top scorer in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad with 14 goals across all competitions.

Despite his heroics, Cavani’s future at Man United has been uncertain with the 34-year-old being linked with a move away in the summer.

Solskjaer has previously spoken of trying to convince Cavani to extend his stay with the Red Devils but the striker has yet to reveal his plans regarding his future.

🔴 Edinson Cavani is only the second player in Man Utd’s European history to score in both legs of a semi-final tie after Tommy Taylor who did so against Real Madrid in the 1956-57 European Cup #UEL — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) May 6, 2021

Owen Hargreaves: Signing Haaland or Kane is ‘unrealistic’.

Hargreaves, speaking on BT Sport, believes that it is “unrealistic” for Man United to consider signing Haaland or Kane in the current economic climate.

“Every ex-man United player or fan wants Harry Kane or Haaland but the money that will cost now in the climate is just not realistic,” Hargreaves said.

“I think Cavani has done a wonderful job. Get him to sign a new deal and obviously, there are no transfer payments there.

“Obviously, he’s on big wages. I think they need a right-winger. I think they can spend that Haaland, Kane money on potentially three other players.”

Edinson Cavani has been involved in five of United's seven goals against Roma. In their nightmares 😱 pic.twitter.com/2XQDSLlQZZ — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 6, 2021

Ferdinand disagrees with Hargreaves.

However, fellow BT Sport pundit Ferdinand believes that the Red Devils could miss out by allowing Haaland or Kane to join a rival team.

“I worry about what you do if you let Kane and Haaland go somewhere else,” Ferdinand said.

“You look at the teams that do well at the moment. It’s the squads with the depth. Look at Bayern Munich last season, (Manchester) City this season.”

“Cavani will slow down.”

Scholes, meanwhile, was in agreement with Ferdinand, adding that United need to sign a striker for the future.

“United are a club that need to sign a proper centre forward for the next five years. I’m talking a Kane or Haaland,” Scholes said.

“Cavani will slow down, fitness-wise, injury-wise might not be great. He’s not played loads of games this season, but he has scored goals when he has played.

“Then you are talking about the other players… Can any of the other players step up to be a centre forward? I really can’t see it. When you talk about centre forwards, I see Kane and Haaland.

“(Anthony) Martial, (Mason) Greenwood and (Marcus) Rashford, I just don’t see them as centre forwards. They are wide players.”

