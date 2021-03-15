Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer plans to part company with four Red Devils players in the summer in order to bolster his transfer budget, according to reports.

Solskjaer has reportedly been handed a transfer budget of £80 million by the board and the Norwegian is hoping to raise an additional £60 million via offloading a number of players.

Diogo Dalot, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard and Phil Jones are said to be the players that the club is looking to move on in the next window.

Man United are at the tail end of a mixed 2020/21 season so far. The Red Devils have put up a respectable showing in the Premier League, sitting second in the table with 57 points from 29 games.

They also remain alive in the Europa League and the FA Cup, with both competitions providing Solskjaer with an opportunity to win silverware.

Additionally, certain players such as Luke Shaw, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay are enjoying successful seasons on a personal level.

However, for all their positive displays, Man United have also endured their fair share of disappointment.

They were knocked out of the Champions League by RB Leipzig last December, as well as in the EFL Cup by Manchester City in January.

They also threw away their hopes of winning the Premier League with their lacklustre performances in recent weeks, allowing City to pull ahead with a 14-point gap at the top of the table.

In light of this, Man United are looking to add to their squad in the summer ahead of the next season.

A report from the Metro has claimed that Solskjaer would like to sign a centre-back, a right-winger, a defensive midfielder and possibly a centre-forward if Edinson Cavani ends up leaving Old Trafford.

However, the club have reportedly offered the 48-year-old just £80 million to carry out the necessary signings in the summer.

As such, Solskjaer is understood to be preparing to part ways with four Man United players which include Lingard, Jones, Mata and Dalot in order to raise up to £60 million in additional funds.

The departures would boost the club’s transfer budget to £140 million, which would afford Solskjaer more leeway in securing his desired transfer targets.

