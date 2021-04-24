“I will always listen to the fans.”

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has opened up on his conversation with several of the club’s supporters when they gained entry to the team’s Carrington training base on Thursday.

Around 20 Man United fans turned up at the training ground to protest against the Glazer family following the collapse of the European Super League.

Solskjaer revealed that he had a “peaceful discussion” with the fans where he explained to them what he believes the club plan to do “in the future”.

Earlier in the week, Man United announced their intentions to join a new Super league tournament.

The decision sparked a backlash from the club’s fanbase, resulting in them pulling out of the project.

On Thursday, several supporters gained entry to the club’s Carrington training ground and protested against the Glazer family.

They turned up with banners which read ‘We decide when you play’, ‘Glazers out’ and ‘51% MUFC 20’.

Solskjaer, speaking in his pre-match press conference, opened up on the “peaceful discussion” that he shared with the protesting fans at Carrington.

“Yeah, I will always listen to the fans,” Solskajer said.

“And I thought it was the only right thing to do, to listen to them and talk to them and have a nice discussion with them, a peaceful discussion because it’s important that we respect each other’s views.

“I said a few things about what I think the team will do in the future. What we spoke about, we don’t need to go into that. It was a good 10 minutes and I was happy with that. I gave a fist bump and then we parted.

“I think football without fans is nothing and that’s why we have to listen to them and I’m happy that the voice of the fans and players and managers were heard. They’ve all been voicing opinions this week and it’s important.

“It’s part of my job to speak to the Man United supporters and fans, showing them that we want to be a better team and that’s my job, to get us up the table and start challenging for trophies.”

