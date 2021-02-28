Share and Enjoy !

“That’s influencing referees.”

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has blamed “outside influences” over his team being denied a penalty in the first half against Chelsea on Sunday.

In the 15th minute of the game at Stamford Bridge, Blues winger Callum Hudson-Odoi appeared to handle the ball in the penalty box.

Referee Stuart Attwell went over to the pitchside monitor to review the incident but decided against awarding the Red Devils a spot-kick.

Chelsea vs Man United.

Chelsea welcomed Man United to the Bridge on Sunday, in what was expected to be an interesting game. However, both sides ended up settling for a point following a goalless draw.

The game’s highlight was undoubtedly the first-half penalty call involving Hudson-Odoi.

Speaking after the match, the United manager shared his thoughts on the controversial incident.

“Yup, 100 per cent,” the Norwegian replied when asked if the handball was a penalty.

“So, especially when they stop it and he (the referee) walks across and can watch it. From here, you can see it’s a handball but you think it’s our player that does it, and they’re shouting it’s handball for our player.

“And then when you look at it on the video, it’s taken two points away from us.”

The interviewer then proceeded to ask Solskjaer about the referee’s alleged comments to Harry Maguire regarding the penalty.

“I can’t say, because that’s not going to be good for him,” the 48-year-old continued.

“But I didn’t say it so I don’t want to cause controversy, but that’s not right, is it?”

🗣 "It's all these outside influences, it's cheeky when they put that on their website, that's influencing the referees. You can read it." 😡 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer vents his frustrations about the penalty that wasn't given pic.twitter.com/7YK22ja6Oo — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 28, 2021

Solskjaer: they’re influencing referees.

The former Molde coach then proceeded to blame “outside influences” for pressuring referees into making calls against Man United.

“You know, it’s all these outside influences, you know, even the VAR talk before the game here on Harry (Maguire). That’s cheeky,” the former striker added.

“(It’s) actually cheeky when they put that on their website. That’s influencing referees. You can go back and look at the (Chelsea) website.

Premier League points won since Tuchel joined Chelsea: Chelsea: 15

Arsenal: 10

Man United: 10

Tottenham: 6

Liverpool: 6 pic.twitter.com/mb65SoWmAh — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 28, 2021

“As in, you can read it, what they’re saying about all the controversy about Harry Maguire and putting pressure on the referees to give penalties against us.

“Well, we’ve seen like there was a manager, was it Frank (Lampard) that started it? No, there’s loads of talk about us getting penalties when there is no doubt whatsoever and now of course today, we should’ve had a penalty, that’s clear as it is.”

Manchester United are now unbeaten in their last 2⃣0⃣ Premier League away games (W13 D7). 👏#UEL pic.twitter.com/esqXTGpo6E — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) February 28, 2021

Solskjaer appeared to be alluding to a pre-match briefing posted on Chelsea’s website on Friday which reads as follows:

“The Man United skipper’s (Maguire) actions will also be under scrutiny again on Sunday after his penalty area tangle with Jamal Lascelles last weekend,” the article said.

“In recent Chelsea meetings, the Red Devils’ centre-back has survived VAR reviews of a potential penalty foul on Cesar Azpilicueta and violent challenge on Michy Batshuayi that may well have affected the outcome.”

