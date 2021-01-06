Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed why Donny van de Beek hasn’t been starting games in the Premier League.

Solskjaer is of the opinion that Dutchman Donny van de Beek needs more time to establish himself into the Manchester United first team.

Van de Beek was one of the United’s major signings last summer following a £40million move from Ajax. The talented midfielder even nabbed a goal on his debut in a 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace in September.

However, the 23-year-old has only managed two starts in the league since then. His start at West Ham a month ago ended at half-time when Solskjaer swapped him for Bruno Fernandes with United 1-0 down.

Van de Beek is unlikely to start for Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup semi-final clash against Manchester City. Despite this, Solskjaer feels that the midfielder’s recent showings demonstrate that he will come good.

“Donny has played well when he has had the chance,” Solskjaer said.

“I think we are too quick sometimes to jump on, ‘Oh, he’s not playing, it’s a failure’, but you know we can see now.

“For example, with Victor [Lindelof] and Fred, as examples, that it takes a little bit of time and now they are massively important players in our squad, in our team, which will be the same with Donny.

“He has come in, he is in a midfield group there with quality, challenging with Bruno, Juan [Mata], Jesse [Lingard].

“I have loads of tens, loads of central midfielders with Paul [Pogba], Nemanja [Matic], Scott [McTominay] and Fred, and Donny has done well when he has come in.

“He is always ready, he always works hard in training, positive and he will make differences in many games for us this season but he will grow more and more for next year.”

Van de Beek has mustered a start in all three of United’s prior Carabao Cup games against Brighton, Everton and Luton and it remains to be seen if that will continue against City.

