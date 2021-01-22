Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hits back at Jurgen Klopp over tactics remark

“It’s always been in the DNA of United that we do attack quickly.”

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hit back at Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp‘s claims that his side defended deep during their previous outing at Anfield.

Solskjaer insisted that his side attacked whenever they had the ball and said that he didn’t “understand” why people accused them of doing the opposite.

The Red Devils faced off against Liverpool last Sunday and emerged with a point following a goalless draw.

Klopp spoke after the game and criticised Solskjaer’s tactics against his team.

“The worst thing you can face in football is you play a side with world-class players and they defend with all they have,” he told BBC Sport.

However, the Norwegian had a differing view of his team’s style of play and felt that his side went forward at every opportunity.

“We attacked every time we got the ball, maybe too much. We kept giving it away, that was the challenge. We went forward too quickly,” he said ahead of his side’s FA Cup game on Sunday.

“The thought that we weren’t attacking, I don’t understand that one.

“We kept giving it away. It’s the quality of what we did, we need to do better. We tried to press them high. It’s not easy, they played well, they played their way out of our press.

“We didn’t go out there to drop deep and try to soak up the pressure.

“We played against a top Liverpool team. Yes, [Virgil] van Dijk is not there but everyone’s got an injury or two here or there. I was very pleased with the performance when I looked at it after.”

Man United’s ‘attacking DNA’.

Solskjaer also highlighted that attacking was a part of his side’s “DNA”.

“They’re eager [to get in behind the defence], of course, but it’s also a way we want to attack quickly,” he explained.

“Of course, it’s in our DNA that if you see a pass, do it. Do it well.

“It’s always been in the DNA of United that we do attack quickly. We do go fast. We have quick and fast players who can get up the pitch quickly.”

