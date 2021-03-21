“Jonny Evans should have been a Manchester United player.”

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is of the opinion that Leicester City defender Jonny Evans should be plying his trade at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer revealed that it is a “pleasure” to see the centre-back playing well for the Foxes and added that the Red Devils still harbour “feelings” for the 33-year-old.

Jonny Evans.

Evans emerged through the Man United youth academy before being handed his senior debut for the club against Coventry City in the EFL Cup in 2007.

Over the following seasons, Evans’ role in the team steadily grew. By the 2010-11 campaign, he was a regular player for the Red Devils, often partnering Nemanja Vidic in the centre of defence, in the absence of Rio Ferdinand.

Ahead of the 2014-15 season, United announced Louis van Gaal as the club’s new manager.

The Dutchman was seemingly unconvinced by Evans’ ability and decided to move him on, despite the defender featuring in numerous games for the club.

The Northern Irishman would leave Man United in 2015 and join West Bromwich Albion for £8m. After two years at the Hawthorns, Evans eventually joined his current club Leicester in 2018.

In the near six years since he left Old Trafford, the Belfast native has established himself as one of the Premier League‘s most reliable centre-backs.

Leicester currently sit third in the league table, just one point behind Solskjaer’s team as they appear on course to secure a Champions League place.

Solskjaer on Evans.

Solskjaer, speaking ahead of his side’s FA Cup quarter-final against Leicester on Sunday, claimed that Evans should be a Red Devils player.

“You know, Jonny Evans should have been a Manchester United player now, of course,” the Norwegian said in a press conference.

“But sometimes football takes you (to) other places when changes in management happen.

“I’m sure that Jonny Evans has feelings for Manchester United and we have feelings for him too.

“So it is a pleasure to see him playing as well as he does and we just have to move on.

“But of course, local lads – I call them local lads, you know what I mean – we want to build our next youth team on players like Jonny Evans if you like.

“With Mason Greenwood, Scott McTominay and Dean Henderson and all of the lads added on with top quality players of course.”

Read More About: Jonny Evans, leicester city, louis van gaal, Manchester United, ole gunnar solskjaer, Premier League