Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has responded to rumours of former Red Devils goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar replacing Ed Woodward at the club.

Earlier this week, Woodward resigned from his position as Man United’s executive vice-chairman after more than eight years in the role.

Solskjaer believes that Woodward’s replacement should be chosen based on the club’s “best interests” and not by sentiment.

Edwin van der Sar.

Van der Sar joined Man United from Fulham back in 2005. The Dutchman enjoyed a successful six-year spell at Old Trafford.

He featured in over 260 games for the Red Devils, winning 12 trophies including four Premier Leagues and a Champions League.

The former Netherlands international eventually retired from his playing career in 2011. He currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer at Ajax.

Van der Sar has been linked with the Man United director of football role in the past. However, with Woodward departing the club in a few months, the Dutchman has been viewed as a potential candidate for the executive vice-chairman position.

Solskjaer on Van der Sar replacing Woodward.

Solskjaer, speaking ahead of his side’s Premier League clash against Leeds United, shared his thoughts on Van der Sar potentially replacing Woodward.

“It’s important we employ the right man. We can’t employ on sentiment but to have Man United’s best interests at heart – that’s one of the criteria of course,” Solskjaer replied when quizzed about Van der Sar’s candidacy.

“But I’m not the one who writes the job description, so of course, my job now is to take care of results but whoever (comes in) I’m hopeful I can have a good working relationship with (them) and I can provide results.

“I’m pretty sure that we will be able to move on and move forward. We have to deal with Ed’s departure, we’ve had a very good working relationship, he brought me in here, he supported me.

“I’ve not been involved in discussions over a successor but if they ask my opinion and it comes to that, I’ll voice my opinion on what we need. But I’m sure the club is capable of moving forward.”

