Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has jumped to his striker Edinson Cavani’s defence

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists that Edinson Cavani’s potential red card clash against Everton’s Yerry Mina was a “nothing incident”.

United faced off against Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton on Wednesday night in the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup. Solskjaer’s side booked their place in the semi-finals thanks to goals from Anthony Martial and Cavani late in the game.

The win sets up a tasty Manchester Derby clash in the semi-finals against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. However, things could have gone down a very different path if United had gone a man down during the game.

TV cameras picked up a moment when Cavani appeared to grab Mina by the throat and shove him to the ground. The incident skipped the referee’s notice, and VAR couldn’t intervene as it wasn’t present for the game.

But Solskjaer was adamant that the incident wasn’t deserving of any scrutiny.

“Nothing in it,” Solskjaer told Sky Sports after the match.

“Two South Americans that have had a few battles before, they met in Copa America qualifiers so, no, this was a proper game of football. With fans, tackles, yellow cards and chances at both ends, I enjoyed it.”

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti was also quizzed on the controversial moment.

“I don’t know I didn’t see the situation with Yerry Mina,” the Italian told Sky Sports.

Ancelotti was also left to rue his side’s disappointing result as well lose striker Richarlison to injury.

“I think it was an unfortunate challenge, dangerous yes but I think all the players are at risk,” he said of Richarlisons injury.

“Our doctor had total control of the situation and decided to take him out, and I was in total agreement with him. We are going to check on him in the next few days to see what is going on. Fortunately, he was OK after the game.

“We are disappointed it was an important competition for us. We have no regrets because the team performed.”