“I wouldn’t say that Donny is happy.”

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has conceded that midfielder Donny van de Beek is unhappy at his lack of game time at the club.

The Dutchman has started just two Premier League games in 10 appearances for the club since his summer transfer from Ajax.

The Red Devils find themselves atop the league table after 19 games aided by the contributions of Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay in midfield. As such, Van de Beek has seen very little playing time.

The Netherlands international has failed to make an impression at Old Trafford so far and Solskjaer admitted that the midfielder is displeased at his lack of playing time.

“I wouldn’t say that Donny is happy,” Solskjaer said in his press conference ahead of the FA Cup match against Liverpool on Sunday.

“Of course, he wants to play more, but he gets about his job in the right manner.

“We are doing well and have got players who are playing really well in his position.”

Solskjaer: I can relate to Van de Beek.

The Norwegian empathised with the former Ajax man given his own former role as a ‘super-sub’ during his Man United playing days.

“He reminds me a lot about myself, when I first came in, that he understands my difficulties and challenges,” he continued.

“I was the same with Sir Alex [Ferguson]. When he left me out I understood and I was happy for the team to win – and Donny is that type of guy.

“He knows he is important for us and knows he is going to play many games.”

Solskjaer also confirmed that van de Beek would start the game against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in Sunday’s FA Cup clash.

“He will definitely be involved in this game against Liverpool and he might be the deciding factor in the game,” said the 47-year-old.

“He trusts his own quality. He is a quietly confident guy who deep down knows he is good enough and is just waiting for his opportunity.”

