Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has explained why he doesn’t harbour any sympathy for David Moyes over his disastrous Red Devils stint back in 2013.

Solskjaer believes that it is unnecessary to “feel sorry” for someone who has managed Man United, as it is a “dream job” for many people.

He added that Moyes would not have accepted the role if it hadn’t appealed to him.

Moyes was handpicked by outgoing Man United manager Alex Ferguson as the man to lead the Red Devils following Ferguson’s retirement in 2013.

The Scot had proven his worth as a coach during his 11-year tenure at Everton, where he managed to transform the Toffees into more than the sum of their parts.

The Merseysiders escaped relegation in 2002, reached the 2009 FA Cup final and even featured in the Champions League and the Europa League under the 57-year-old’s tutelage.

As a result, much was expected of Moyes when he was appointed as the Man United manager. However, few could have predicted how disastrous his tenure would turn out to be.

Despite winning the Community Shield in his first official game, the Scotsman would last just 10 months at Old Trafford, getting the sack in April 2014.

Man United would go on to finish seventh in the Premier League, with just 64 points from 38 games.

At the time, their league finish ensured that they missed out on the Champions League for the first time since 1995, and it was also the first time that they finished outside of the Premier League top three.

Solskjaer on Moyes.

Ahead of his side’s Premier League clash against Moyes’ West Ham United on Sunday night, Solskjaer spoke with the press and shared his thoughts on the Scotsman’s Man United spell.

“I don’t think you can feel sorry for someone who managed Manchester United,” Solskjaer said of the matter.

“It’s a dream job for many, many managers and David wouldn’t have taken it if he didn’t want it but, unfortunately, he didn’t last as long as he would have wanted.

“But in football, you shouldn’t be surprised at anything and he is proving again what he’s capable of at West Ham.

“I’ve got to say that David has made massive improvements with the team — this season and last season as well.

“They have got Michail Antonio really flying, Tomas Soucek is scoring goals and he has really built on that.”

