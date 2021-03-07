Share and Enjoy !

“We have a culture at Man United that we want to stick to.”

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has explained why he would never attempt to imitate Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola’s coaching style.

Solskjaer explained that his team ought to stick to the culture and traditions that have been established at Man United, which he revealed was built on the principles of “pace, power, quick attacks”.

He added that he has “always believed” in the style of football that he has implemented at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer on Pep Guardiola.

Ahead of the highly anticipated Manchester derby on Sunday, Solskjaer spoke with the press and he was asked if he had ever considered imitating Guardiola‘s coaching methods.

“We all have philosophies and beliefs in ways to win games,” Solskjaer replied.

“There have been loads of different ways of being successful – we as a club have been successful, I feel we are improving and getting closer to winning things.

“I have always believed in my way of playing football and sometimes you look at other managers and think you’ll adopt one little thing from his way of playing, one little thing from another. Every manager builds a team around a club’s culture.”

Man United culture.

The Norwegian also explained that the Red Devils ought to follow the culture that has been ingrained at Old Trafford.

“We have a culture at Man United that we want to stick to: traditions, built from Sir Matt [Busby] and Sir Alex [Ferguson]: pace, power, quick attacks,” the 48-year-old continued.

“No one has invented any style by themselves. They have taken little bits from other managers and teams and I have taken a lot of my football philosophy from the time I was here at Man United and in Norway [as a player].

“I had some great coaches there with the same beliefs that we have to attack quickly when there is the chance and the opposition is out of balance then you counterattack.

“All the best teams can counterattack. All the best teams can break down a deep block. It’s about players – the quality [of them] and we are getting there – and getting better in most parts of our game.”

