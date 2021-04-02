“It’s so important for him to win.”

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed the first impressions that he had of Bruno Fernandes when he scouted him as a potential signing.

Solskjaer revealed that Fernandes is the kind of personality who doesn’t allow “anyone to rest” in his pursuit to win.

Bruno Fernandes.

Fernandes has inarguably been Man United‘s best player during the ongoing 2020-21 campaign.

The Portugal international has featured in 45 games for the Red Devils in all competitions this term and he has managed 23 goals and 13 assists in the process.

His incredible ability to score and create goals, in addition to his leadership qualities have made him an indispensable asset to Solskjaer’s team.

Bruno Fernandes (35) and Marcus Rashford (49) have scored 84 goals combined under Ole

Solskjaer on Fernandes.

Solskjaer, speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, was asked to reveal his first impressions of Fernandes when he scouted him ahead of his Man United transfer.

“What you see close up, is you see the personality because you just follow him. You see a lot of good things and some stuff,” the Norwegian said.

“I’d rather have Bruno’s fire in the belly and desire and it’s so important for him to win, and he makes every decision for the referee. He makes the decision for every teammate!

“So what I saw there was a guy who never ever allowed anyone to rest. He wanted the best all the time.”

Fred on Fernandes.

One of Bruno’s teammates at Old Trafford, Fred, offered a similar assessment of the midfielder in an interview with YouTube channel O Clube last month.

“It’s awesome having Bruno as a team-mate,” Fred said.

“He’s a leader. Inside the locker room, despite arriving recently, he is a leader. He’s a guy who doesn’t like to lose at all – not even in (training game) ‘odds and evens’.

“I root for him a lot. I’m sure he will continue to help us, seeking to improve every day. He’s a guy who works a lot.”

