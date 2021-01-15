Odion Ighalo gives an honest verdict on his Manchester United spell

Odion Ighalo will look back on his Manchester United tenure with pride.

Ighalo joined Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side last year on a six-month loan deal which was later extended on the back of his encouraging performances at Old Trafford.

The 31-year-old netted five goals in 18 appearances for the club and was happy to accept a backup role under Solskjaer.

Last summer saw the arrival of Edinson Cavani which has restricted Ighalo’s role in the team. In fact, the Nigerian has featured in just one Premier League game all season.

Nevertheless, Ighalo feels he can be proud of what he’s achieved following a dream move to his boyhood club.

“It was a good one and a tough one, before I came to United I never thought I would play,” he told ESPN .

“I’m a Reds fan. If you ask anybody where I grew up, we fight because of Manchester United. We quarrel and argue.

“So when my team didn’t do well, they would start to insult and argue with me and I cried. I can tell you I’m the happiest man on earth for my dream to come true, I fulfilled my dream.”

Pay cut.

Ighalo revealed that he had to take a pay cut to facilitate his move to Manchester from Shanghai Shenhua but has no qualms about doing so.

“I remember the night my agent called to tell me Manchester United wanted me, it was 10 p.m.-11 p.m. Shanghai Time. I was under my bed naked, I didn’t sleep until daybreak,” he said.

“I don’t care about a pay cut, I just want go to Manchester United because this is my dream. I was under my bed shivering and walking around my room and I did not sleep until 6 a.m.

“I’m fulfilled as a football player, if I don’t achieve anything from now when I finish my career I am fulfilled.”

