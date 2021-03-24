It feels like the right moment.

Former Manchester United midfielder Nicky Butt has left his role as the Red Devils’ head of first-team development with immediate effect.

Butt emerged through the club’s youth academy and would go on play over 380 times for his boyhood club before eventually retiring from the sport in 2011.

The Englishman would return to Old Trafford in various coaching and development roles, and over the last nine years, he has played a crucial role in developing players such as Marcus Rashford, Scott McTominay, Axel Tuanzebe, Dean Henderson and Mason Greenwood.

Nicky Butt.

On Wednesday, Butt explained that it is the right time to seek a “new professional challenge” in a Man United statement.

Having come through the Academy myself to play almost 400 games for Manchester United, it has been an absolute privilege to come back and work with a new generation of talent making that same journey, said Nicky.

“I’m proud of the role everyone on the staff plays in giving our young footballers the best possible chance of fulfilling their potential, and the results are clear to see in the increased number of homegrown players reaching the first team.

“I already know from my playing days how difficult it is to leave Manchester United, but it feels like the right moment for a new professional challenge and I look forward to exploring opportunities that build on the great experiences I’ve had here over the past nine years.”

Solskjaer on Butt.

Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also hailed Butt as a club “legend”.

“Nicky will always be a legend of Manchester United as a six-time Premier League winner and, of course, an integral part of our Treble-winning team,” Solskjaer said of his former teammate.

“That pedigree has made him a great source of guidance and inspiration to our Academy players since he returned to the club.

We are all going to miss him around the Aon Training Complex but Nicky knows he will always be welcome back.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 Nicky Butt has left his role as head of first-team development at Manchester United pic.twitter.com/U5p8OynhKk — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 24, 2021

