Former Manchester United midfielder Nicky Butt has been linked with a reunion with former teammate Wayne Rooney at Derby County, according to reports.

On Wednesday, Butt left his role as the Red Devils’ head of first-team development after nine years in the job.

Derby have a vacant position after Under-23 boss Gary Bowyer left this week to take over as Salford City coach and as such, Butt would have the opportunity to work with Rooney and help Derby achieve Premier League promotion.

Butt spent over a decade playing for Man United after breaking into the first team back in 1992. The Englishman would go on to feature in 384 games, winning eight Premier League titles, including the treble in the 1998/99 campaign.

The midfielder would end up retiring from the sport in 2011 before returning to Man United in various coaching and development roles.

The former England international played a crucial part in improving the club’s academy with Marcus Rashford, Dean Henderson and Scott McTominay being some of the players he helped to develop.

“I’m proud of the role everyone on the staff plays in giving our young footballers the best possible chance of fulfilling their potential,” Butt said in a Man United statement.

“And the results are clear to see in the increased number of homegrown players reaching the first team.”

Butt’s departure from Old Trafford has raised speculation about his next destination. Now, a report from The Sun has claimed that the 46-year-old could join up with Rooney and form a part of his backroom staff at Pride Park.

Derby are understood to have a vacancy at the club after Under-23 boss Bowyer left to take charge of Salford and Butt could end up filling that role.

The same report claims that there will be “no shortage of suitors” for Butt with even David Beckham possibly looking to recruit him for Inter Miami.

However, the appeal of working with Rooney to help Derby achieve Premier League promotion would reportedly “appeal more” to Butt than a move to the MLS.

