Niall Quinn details how he was once humiliated by ex-Ireland manager Jack Charlton in a hotel lobby

“I said I’ll show him.”

Former Arsenal striker Niall Quinn has revealed how he was humiliated by former Ireland manager Jack Charlton after he received his first call up to the national team.

Quinn explained that Charlton had called him out during a team press conference and that he later vowed to prove himself to the Englishman after the incident.

Niall Quinn.

Quinn was first called up for Ireland in 1986 and he made his debut as a substitute against Iceland during a tournament in Iceland.

The ex-Sunderland man would go on to represent his nation 92 times on the international stage and play in two World Cups.

In 2001, when playing against Cyrpus, he became Ireland’s all-time record goalscorer aged 35, overtaking Frank Stapleton’s tally of 20 goals.

Following the 2002 World Cup, where Ireland exited in the round of 16 against Spain, Quinn announced his retirement from international football.

However, the 54-year-old might not have enjoyed such a storied career with the Boys in Green had Charlton not forced him to prove his talent following an embarrassing incident.

Quinn on his Ireland call up.

The Republic of Ireland legend spoke with Virgin Media as part of the two-part ‘Niall Quinn boot room to boardroom’ documentary. He recalled how he was called up to the national team as a youngster.

“There were no mobile phones then or emails,” Quinn revealed.

“And the club got in touch with me to say they’ve received a letter and that you’ve been picked for the Ireland squad and that you’ve to report to the Dublin team hotel on May 22.

“I was like wow this is my big chance, Jack Charlton has picked me. We got to Dublin and the airport hotel and parked my car up.

“Jack was in reception and he was in a queue to be seen, I was in the other queue and I was nodding over to him to say hello and the press just went up with old fashioned dictaphones and he’s speaking to them as he is trying to check into the hotel, that was the press conference.”

Charlton embarrasses Quinn.

Quinn then revealed how Charlton humiliated him during the press conference.

“I was queuing up five yards away,” the ex-Manchester City man continued.

“And out of nowhere in front of everybody he went ‘Maurice, we haven’t picked him, have we? Alright, we better put up with him then’ and I froze.

“Everybody knew it was a joke except for me and I was there going ‘oh my God, did the club get it wrong? Was I was the under-21s, I knew I was with the under-21s and I’ve after making a fool of myself.”

Quinn determined to prove himself.

Following the incident, Quinn resolved to prove himself to his manager and later realised that Charlton had resorted to the incident as a motivational tactic.

“In the end, he said that we were training at two o’clock and go and get yourself up to your room and I went up,” Quinn added.

“And then it kind of dawned on me and some of the lads came up and said hello and said I heard he done you there and I said I’ll show him.

“So I went out training that afternoon and said that I’d kick people like Frank Stapleton who I’d normally just be in awe of.

“And I kicked Mark Lawrenson and I kicked them and was running around like a lunatic and said I’ll show him and he’ll remember me the next time and afterwards I went back into my room and said ‘he got me’.”

