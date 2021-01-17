“He runs for 90 minutes, he has a fire in him.”

Former Manchester United defender Nemanja Vidic has named the four best strikers he battled against in his career.

Vidic picked Peter Crouch, Didier Drogba, Sergio Aguero and Luis Suarez as the four strikers he had the most difficulty playing against in the Premier League.

Vidic spoke with The Athletic’s Andy Mitten and explained the reasoning behind his choices.

#1 Peter Crouch.

“My first experience was Peter Crouch. I’d never seen a two-metres tall player before,” he revealed.

“He played for Liverpool and we played them in a cup game at Anfield. I was thinking ‘Wow, what can I do today with this guy?'”

The Serbian revealed how Crouch would partner with fellow striker Craig Bellamy to attack the opposition goal.

He mentioned that Bellamy would use his pace to run into space whereas Crouch would use his height to leap into the air.

Vidic admitted that he’d never seen football played in such a manner before.

#2 Didier Drogba

Vidic had encounters against Drogba both in the Premier League as well as in the Champions League.

“He was a very clever player who would get into the brain of the defenders,” he said of the Ivorian.

“He was strong, but he was always thinking ahead.

“He would think, ‘If the defender pushes me now I will go down’ or ‘Next time I will go strong’.”

#3 Sergio Aguero

Vidic clashed against Aguero in the twilight of his Man United career and the Argentine handed the Serb his worst-ever result at the club in a 4-1 derby thrashing in 2013.

“I played against Aguero when they beat us 4-1 in the Moyes season,” Vidic said.

“I’m convinced that Aguero was born as a defender. He knows where the ball will come and where he can attack.”

The former United captain described the Man City legend as someone who appeared to be uninterested in the proceedings on the pitch. But Aguero would surprise him by suddenly making a dangerous run when a pass was played.

#4 Luis Suarez

Vidic feels that the former Liverpool striker was someone with boundless energy.

“[Suarez is] an energetic player,” he explained.

“I don’t think he knows exactly what he’s doing but he succeeds.

“He’s very direct and hungry to score. He runs for 90 minutes, he has a fire in him.”

