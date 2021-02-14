Share and Enjoy !

“That’s totally out of order from him.”

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has hit out at St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin for accusing full-back Greg Taylor of diving during their midweek match last Wednesday.

Lennon said that Goodwin was “out of order” for his comments and insisted that Taylor was “pulled back” and clipped in the buildup to the controversial penalty.

St Mirren clash with the Hoops last week saw Lennon’s side come away with a comfortable 4-0 victory.

Celtic‘s second goal arrived courtesy of an Odsonne Edouard penalty after the referee deemed that Greg Taylor was fouled in the box.

Following the game, Goodwin voiced his displeasure regarding Taylor’s alleged ease at going down to win the spot-kick.

“There has to be an element of personal pride, you don’t want to see yourself diving about as someone touched your shoulder,” he told reporters after the game.

“Ryan Flynn touched Greg Taylor’s shoulder. If I did it to my seven-year-old son he wouldn’t move, but Taylor’s legs went from underneath him.

“You are seeing players running alongside defenders and at the first point of contact, falling over themselves.

“I would be embarrassed if I was one of these players watching it back. I’d be cringing.”

Lennon responds to Goodwin.

In light of this, Lennon responded to Goodwin’s claims and criticised the 39-year-old for his comments.

“He’s out of order — well out of order. Greg didn’t dive,” Lennon said in a press conference.

“I’m not having other managers accusing my players of diving when it’s clearly not true.

“Jim needs to rein it in a bit. It was quite clear Greg was pulled back and he was also clipped by Ryan Flynn at the top of his foot. The referee deemed it a penalty.

“People say ‘Oh, it’s soft’. We’ve looked at it again and there are two contacts — one on his arm and one on his foot.

“We won the game 4-0, and if I was Jim I would be concentrating on what happened to his team in the second half as opposed to accusing other players of cheating or diving.

“I think that’s totally out of order from him.”

