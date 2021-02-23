Share and Enjoy !

“I’ve done it before. I don’t see why not.”

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has insisted that he is capable of overseeing a much-needed rebuild at the club amid a lacklustre season at Celtic Park.

Lennon claimed that he still loves his job with the Hoops and that he would be able to carry out a rebuild given that he’s “done it before”.

Celtic’s torrid season.

The Bhoys have put up a disappointing title defence during the current campaign. Lennon’s men have lost four games and drawn seven in 30 matches so far.

Their poor form has left them 18 points behind arch-rivals Rangers in the table. The Gers need just seven points to clinch their first league crown since 2011.

Celtic have also generated controversy for their actions off the field. The Hoops travelled to Dubai for a training camp in January, but it resulted in several players being quarantined after Covid positive cases popped up within the squad.

Additionally, manager Lennon drew attention for some of his angry comments aimed at the Scottish government, the Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and the media.

Lennon: I love my job.

Despite mounting pressure at the club, Lennon insisted that he was the right man to carry out the job.

The 49-year-old was asked if he would oversee the rebuild at Celtic following his side’s 1-0 loss to Ross County on Sunday.

“I’ve done it before. I don’t see why not,” Lennon replied on BBC Sport.

“I’ve not been told anything otherwise so I carry on my duties as normal. Yes, I love this job, I love the club, and I’ve had a lot of success.

“This has been a difficult season, in more ways than one, football and non-football reasons, so yes you always want to rebuild and go again.

“Nine league titles and four trebles, it’s incredible. I think it gets a bit overlooked. They are human beings at the end of the day and it was always going to come to an end at some stage.”

