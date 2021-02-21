Share and Enjoy !

“We as a club have been treated differently from other clubs.”

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has hit out at Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon for criticising his club alongside Rangers, following a controversial Covid-19 incident.

Last week, Rangers were criticised after some of their players were caught breaking Covid rules, prompting a public call-out from Sturgeon. The politician named both Celtic and the Gers when denouncing the incident.

However, Lennon felt that her comments were of a “different tack” and claimed that the Hoops were “treated differently from other clubs”.

Covid breach.

Last week, five Rangers players were caught breaching Covid rules after attending an illegal house party.

In the aftermath of the incident, Sturgeon spoke out against football clubs.

“I tell you something, it takes me all my time not to stand here and use expletives whenever I have to speak about football again,” the 50-year-old said.

“Can I say to football, and sport generally: please, make sure your house is in order.

“Two other Rangers players were guilty of similar offences late last year.

“I don’t care whether it’s Celtic, Rangers or any other club.”

Lennon responds to Sturgeon.

Following Sturgeon’s public condemnation of the Covid breach, Lennon hit back at the politician and claimed he was left “baffled” by her statements.

“There just seemed to be a different tack to when she was speaking about us,” the 49-year-old said in a press conference.

“The fact she brought us into the answer sort of baffled me as well.

“I think we as a club have been treated differently from other clubs and other parts of society as well.

“I said all I needed to say after Dubai. I said it smacked of hypocrisy and I am not changing from that.

“I think the talk of privilege is overplayed. I think 95% in football have adhered to the rules and protocols.

“That is all I am going to say about it.”

