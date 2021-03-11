“I’ll have that regret all my life.”

Former Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has revealed how his time at Old Trafford led to one of the biggest regrets of his career.

Schneiderlin explained that he endured a period of reduced game time at Man United and this, in turn, resulted in him losing his place in France’s squad for the 2016 Euros.

The Frenchman added that missing out on the opportunity to represent his country at the Euros is something that he would regret for the rest of his life.

Schneiderlin made the switch to Man United from Southampton back in 2015 in a £31.5m transfer.

The Frenchman, however, struggled to nail down a starting spot and went on to make just 47 appearances for the Red Devils over two seasons, with many coming from the bench.

The midfielder eventually left for Everton in 2017, in order to seek more playing time.

Schneiderlin on career ‘regret’.

Schneiderlin spoke with Eurosport and revealed the “hurt” that he experienced at losing his place in the France squad for the 2016 Euros.

“My regret is to not have played the 2016 Euros, and I’ll have that regret all my life,” Schneiderlin said.

“Between 2014 and 2016, I’m in pretty much every national team squad, the manager had faith in me, he’d told me.

“The period of two to three months where I played less at Manchester United cost me my spot as an important player for the France national team. It hurt me.

“I made the choice of going to Everton. I could have accepted to play less at Manchester United in 2016 when I came back from the Euros, but to not have played at the Euros, really hit me.

“I told myself the most important was to play even if it was in a less exposed team. I maybe should have stayed at Manchester United and kept my head down. I would have certainly had a chance, but that’s life.”

