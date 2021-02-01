Mohamed Salah explains why VAR is ruining the ‘joy of football’

Mohamed Salah admits that he doesn’t like VAR.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah spoke out against VAR after Liverpool’s 3-1 win over West Ham on Sunday night.

Salah criticised the technology for ruining the game and felt that it wasn’t uniformly implemented across all competitions and countries.

The Egypt international ended his six-match goalless run in the league with two goals against the Hammers.

While there weren’t any controversies to speak of during the clash against West Ham, Salah felt the need to voice his displeasure against the system.

Mo Salah on VAR.

The 28-year-old claimed that VAR “kills the game” and questioned the implementation of the service across the sport’s various competitions.

“I’ve said it before, I don’t like VAR,” Salah told Sky Sports.

“From the beginning of the season, or even before, it’s just my opinion that it just kills the game, the joy of football.

🗣 "I don't like VAR, I don't want complain because I don't want to get a fine, but I don't like it." Mo Salah when asked about his recent run of games without a goal including his disallowed goal against Tottenham pic.twitter.com/SQ5rvbJ3Zp — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 31, 2021

“Here [in the Premier League] also, it has to be in exactly the same line [for offside calls], but I think in the Champions League or some other country they give the striker more space, so if they score it’s fine for them.

“I don’t want to complain about it, because I don’t want to get fined, but just my opinion about VAR, I don’t like it.”

Salah on West Ham win.

Sunday’s result means that Jurgen Klopp’s side now sit third in the league table — four points behind leaders Manchester City who have a game in hand.

Salah also spoke about the victory against West Ham and insisted that his side needs to extend their winning run.

“It’s a good win for us today having played away for the second game in a row,” added the Egyptian.

“We have to win every game and West Ham are a tough team. They play a really good game but I like playing against them. We just have to carry on and keep winning.”

