Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has revealed his picks for the top 10 greatest strikers to have graced the Premier League.

Carragher ranked Reds forward Mohamed Salah in sixth place and added that the Egyptian “stands out” on the list as he isn’t a classic number nine.

The Sky Sports pundit snubbed Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero for the top spot and instead picked Arsenal legend Thierry Henry as the league’s best-ever striker.

Jamie Carragher’s top 10 list.

Carragher, in his article for The Telegraph, outlined his top 10 list:

#10 Harry Kane

#9 Dwight Yorke

#8 Luis Suarez

Carragher hailed Luis Suarez as an “extraordinary” footballer and added that the Uruguayan’s strike rate “was even more prolific than (Alan) Shearer and Mohamed Salah”.

#7 Andy Cole

#6 Mohamed Salah

Salah beat out Eric Cantona and Dennis Bergkamp to be included in the list. Carragher explained that Salah “stands out” in his rankings because “unlike everyone else on it, he is not and never has been a typical No 9”.

“Salah has to be an exception because his primary purpose during his Anfield career has been to score, and his statistics have been off the scale since he joined Liverpool,” he added.

#5 Wayne Rooney

Carragher described Wayne Rooney as “one of the defining players of the Sir Alex Ferguson era”.

Rooney’s 208 goals in the Premier League coupled with his goalscoring feats for England and Manchester United all contributed to his ranking.

#4 Didier Drogba

#3 Alan Shearer

#2 Sergio Aguero

#1 Thierry Henry

Carragher picked Gunners legend Henry as the league’s best-ever striker and claimed that “it is not even close”.

“Henry is not only the greatest Premier League striker, he is the greatest Premier League player,” Carragher said.

“Henry has more goals per game than anyone else on this list, and he also shares the record number of assists in a season.”

Read More About: jamie carragher, Liverpool, Manchester United, mohamed salah, Premier League, sergio aguero, Thierry Henry, Wayne Rooney