Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy believes Mohamed Salah has done nothing wrong with his recent comments

Retired midfielder Danny Murphy believes that Mo Salah shouldn’t be judged for his recent comments to the Spanish media regarding his potential departure.

Murphy highlighted that the Egyptian did nothing wrong by keeping his options open amidst the Barcelona and Real Madrid transfer rumours and that the striker doesn’t deserve the “stick” he receives from the Anfield faithful.

Speculation over the 28-year-old’s future has been fervent in recent weeks with Liverpool reportedly offering him a contract extension beyond 2023. However, it has been suggested that Salah could end up rejecting the offer and move abroad.

Spanish giants Barca and Madrid are keen on the Egyptian’s services with Salah himself admitting that both “Madrid and Barcelona are two top clubs” and that he doesn’t know “what will happen in the future”.

However former Anfield star Murphy believes that Liverpool supporters ought to focus on Salah’s extraordinary contributions to their side rather than his media statements.

“Salah should receive a great reception from the 2,000 fans inside Anfield for Sunday’s game at West Brom”, Murphy told the Daily Mail.

“If anyone gives him stick because of an interview he gave to Spanish media, they are out of order.

“All Salah did was fail to commit the rest of his career to Liverpool or close the door completely on a move to Barcelona or Real Madrid.

Mohamed Salah has scored 13 goals in 13 Premier League appearances this season, his best return at this point of a campaign in English football. #awlfc [lfc] pic.twitter.com/toEuFY7njV — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) December 27, 2020

“As a fan, you’d want him to nail his colours to the mast and shoot down any transfer speculation immediately but if you think about it from Salah’s point of view, it is understandable.

“He didn’t grow up in England, his family may want to live in a warmer climate or different culture. I’d have played forever at Liverpool if I’d been a guaranteed pick like Salah, but these days it’s normal for players to leave themselves options.

Mohamed Salah is 21 goals away from being the highest scoring winger in premier league history, Surpassing Ryan Giggs goal tally of 109. Salah has played 498 less games. Simply the best. pic.twitter.com/C4uAITeC4L — 🇮🇪 (@ftblscott) December 26, 2020

“I always think it is best to judge players by their work rate and performances on the pitch and you cannot fault Salah this season or at any time since he joined the club. He is in brilliant goalscoring form and we should focus on that rather than what may or may not happen in the future.

“At the very earliest, Salah will leave in the summer, and even that is far from clear. So let’s enjoy him while we can and hope he continues his purple patch so that Liverpool can win the Premier League again and reclaim the Champions League.”

Read More About: Anfield, Barcelona, danny murphy, Liverpool, mohamed salah, Real Madrid