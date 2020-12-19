Salah has refused to rule out a potential transfer to La Liga giants Real Madrid or Barcelona

Egyptian superstar Mohamed Salah has admitted that his future lies in Liverpool’s hands but that for the moment, he is entirely focused on breaking records at Anfield.

Salah has been phenomenal for the Reds since he arrived from Roma in 2017, powering them to a historic league and Champions Leauge triumph among other trophies.

However, all his on-field exploits have managed to attract plenty of interest from rival clubs such as Real Madrid and Barcelona. In light of this, the Egypt international refused to rule out a transfer to either of the Spanish powerhouses.

“I think Madrid and Barcelona are two top clubs,” he told Diario AS.

“Who knows what will happen in the future, but right now I am focused on winning the Premier League and the Champions League with Liverpool again.”

Mohamed Salah has netted 25 goals in 36 Premier League appearances for Liverpool versus London clubs. #awlfc [lfc] pic.twitter.com/YsCFBau0p7 — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) December 18, 2020

Salah was further questioned on how long he saw himself playing for the reigning PL champions.

“That’s a tough question, but right now I can say that everything is in the hands of the club,” he replied.

“Of course I want to break records here and, I repeat, all the club records, but everything is in the hands of the club.”

The Egypt international has notched 11 goals in the league this season placing him at the fore of the Golden Boot race.

Mohamed Salah at Liverpool. 172 games, 108 goals. 84 goals in 120 in the Premier League. Remarkable. pic.twitter.com/f4v9jBVtNv — James Carroll (@James_Carroll84) December 18, 2020

Additionally, the 28-year-old had netted 14 times across all competitions; he’s also managed to score 17 goals and assist a further nine, averaging a goal or assist every 66 minutes.

According to Opta, that makes this month his most productive in term of goal involvement ratio during his entire time at Anfield.

“I would like to break all the club records, that would be fine. But yeah, it’s like I said, the team comes first before any record,” he added.

“But breaking records and winning matches, that’s great too.”

Commenting on Liverpool’s lead at the top of the table, he added:

“I think it is a bit early to say that [Liverpool are title favourites], but yes, we are doing well just like other teams.

“I hope we have the best chance of winning it.”

