“The guy should never be dealt with again by this football club.”

Gary Neville has said that Manchester United must never again sign another player represented by Mino Raiola.

Man Utd recorded a goalless against rivals Manchester City in Saturday’s derby, and the former United defender was quick to voice his frustrations regarding Paul Pogba and his agent.

Pogba’s agent Raiola spoke ahead of United’s Champions League clash against RB Leipzig and claimed that it was time for the Frenchman to look for greener pastures as he was “unhappy” at Old Trafford.

Naturally, Raiola’s comments followed by the poor derby result didn’t go down well with Neville.

“Whether he has been loved or not he doesn’t want to be here,” he told Sky Sports.

“He doesn’t want to be here. A player who doesn’t want to be at the football club you have to find an exit for him.

“That’s not because I’m having a go at Paul Pogba. He doesn’t want to live in Manchester.

“He doesn’t want to play for Real Madrid, Barcelona or another club of that ilk.”

Having spoken his mind on Pogba, the Englishman turned his attention to his agent Raiola.

“Great, well done but Manchester United have got a big problem whilst they’ve got a star player in the dressing room who has an agent is categorically going to go out the night before the biggest game of the season. The lack of respect!

“The guy should never be dealt with again by this football club. This football club has got to stand still and look at what is happening.”

Fellow pundit and former player Micah Richards then jumped in to remind Neville that Erling Haaland, a United transfer target, was also managed by Raiola.

“You want Haaland, so you’re going to have to deal with it.”

But Neville was having none of it.

“They can’t go and sign another player with that agent, they cannot do that. Enough is enough!”

Read More About: gary neville, Machester United, Manchester City, micah richards, mino raiola